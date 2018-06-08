Breaking News Bar
 
Probation ordered for Evanston woman who mailed white powder to Illinois Tollway

  Cassandra Shepard

A 29-year-old Evanston woman, who displayed her displeasure with the Illinois Tollway Authority by mailing a substance that prompted a hazardous materials scare in 2016, has been sentenced to probation.

Cassandra Shepard, of the 1400 block of Howard Street, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted disorderly conduct by way of a false bomb or deadly substance threat.

DuPage County Judge George Bakalis sentenced Shepard to 18 months of probation and five days in the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. Shepard also was ordered to repay $2,942 to the Naperville Fire Department's hazardous material unit and $1,282 in court costs and fees.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 15, 2016, Shepard mailed a granular substance to the Downers Grove headquarters of the Tollway Authority.

Officials said the material, which turned out not to be hazardous, was included in the envelope along with some unpaid fine money. The envelope included Shepard's return address.

Initial fears about what the material contained prompted a response by local, state and federal authorities, including Naperville's hazardous material unit.

