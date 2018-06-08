Daily Herald wins general excellence award from Illinois Press Association

hello

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/April 2017Gina Aragones, a Crystal Lake resident talks about the Home of the Sparrow program that helped her get back on her feet. Aragones also looks after her niece's 3-year-old son JC during the work day.

Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.com/March 2017Fire and rescue personnel respond to a fire at Barrington Lakes Apartments in Hoffman Estates. Resident Malgorzata Rostecka, soot smeared on her face after entering a burning apartment to pull a man to safety, watches firefighters work.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/April 2017Max Gross is a U.S. Army sergeant who was completely paralyzed after a car crash a year ago. He is living at home with his dad, stepmom, siblings and grandpa and said the U.S. Department of Defense was cutting back on his nursing care.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comCorey Dixon reacts after he was sworn in as a member of the Elgin City Council after his win in the April 4 election.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com/December 2017Maria Rodriguez of Hoffman Estates prays in front of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe evening for the annual feast day celebrations in Des Plaines.

The Daily Herald was honored with 22 awards Friday from the Illinois Press Association, including the prestigious general excellence award.

The editorial page, overseen by Jim Slusher, also was awarded first place.

Other first-place awards went to photographers Rick West, in the spot-news photo category; Paul Valade, in the feature photo category; and John Starks, in the sports photo category.

John Lampinen, Daily Herald editor, accepted the awards Friday afternoon at the Illinois Press Association Annual Convention at the Marriott Bloomington-Normal Hotel and Conference Center in Normal.

"We so honored to receive this recognition. It's a reflection of our talented staff's commitment to quality local journalism and to the welfare of the community," Lampinen said.

The Daily Herald competes in the largest of six circulation categories.

Other awards are:

Community Service:

Daily Herald staff for "Straight from the Source," a series of first-person essays by members of the community; second place

Staff Writer Marni Pyke for "Perilous Paths," a series about the growing number of accidents and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists in the suburbs and ways to address the problems; third place

Sports news

Bruce Miles, "How Did Clubs Clinch National League Central?", third place

Feature writing

Burt Constable, "Who Killed Tim McNamee?", third place

Spot news photo

John Starks, "Overcome by Grief," third place

General news photo

Steve Lundy, "Prayer;" second place

Brian Hill, "Ready To Get To Work;" honorable mention

Feature photo

Patrick Kunzer, "Sky High;" third place

Mark Welsh, "The Wait Of A Lifetime;" honorable mention

Personality portrait

Brian Hill, "Paralyzed Vet Awaiting Care;" second place

Patrick Kunzer, "Face Of A Hero;" third place

Brian Hill, "Back On Her Feet," honorable mention

Headline writing

Don Friske; honorable mention

Best website, third place

Most innovative project

Kelly Vold, staff, for the Daily Herald's Facebook newspaper; third place

Investigative/Enterprise reporting

Jake Griffin, "On Your Dime," third place

The work of the Daily Herald staff also was recognized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, which announced awards Thursday.

The Daily Herald's parent company, Paddock Publications, also operates newspapers in Central and Southern Illinois. Among the winners:

John Broux of the Nokomis Free Press-Progress received an honorable mention for his spot news photo "Lone fireman."

Geoffrey Ritter of the Du Quoin Call received a third place in news reporting for "Tornado marks end of an era at Elkville's Powerade Park."

Geoffrey Ritter, Holly Kee and staff of the Du Quoin Call received an honorable mention in news reporting for "'God had his hands on us': the southern Illinois Fat Tuesday tornado."

Travis DeNeal and Michael Dann of the Harrisburg Register received a third in sports news for "A Hawk goes to heaven."

Michael Dann of the Harrisburg Register received an honorable mention in sports photos for "Putting down the tag."

Michael Dann of the Harrisburg Register received an honorable mention in page design for "Reason to smile."

John Homan of the Marion Republican received an honorable mention for a series of original columns.