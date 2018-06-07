Breaking News Bar
 
Hanover Park woman critically injured in McHenry County crash

Daily Herald report

A 45-year-old Hanover Park woman is in critical condition with injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in northern McHenry County, authorities said Thursday.

McHenry County Sheriff's police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan west on Route 120 near East Wonder Lake Road in McHenry Township, when it collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Ford Edge at about 4:22 p.m. Wednesday. The Ford was pushed into oncoming traffic when it was rear-ended by an eastbound 2004 Audi A4, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hanover Park woman was taken by Flight for Life to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life threatening injuries. She was the only person in the Dodge minivan.

The 55-year-old Wonder Lake man driving the Ford was taken by ambulance to Centegra Hospital in McHenry with minor injuries. The 30-year-old Wonder Lake man driving the Audi did not require treatment, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigations Unit, but drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash.

