Former Naperville firefighter admits child pornography possession

A former Naperville firefighter pleaded guilty to felony child pornography possession Thursday in Kane County court and faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison when sentenced Aug. 15.

Louis J. DiGrazia IV, 48, of the 900 block of Glenmore Lane in Elgin, was charged in October 2016 with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class X felony that carried a punishment of six to 30 years in prison and no chance for probation.

Later in 2016, a Kane County grand jury indicted DiGrazia on 10 counts of Class X possession of child pornography, bringing the punishment range to 60 to 300 years in prison.

In February, DiGrazia was re-indicted on essentially the same 10 counts of child pornography possession, but these were all felonies with a punishment ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison, records show.

Kane County prosecutors said the new indictment accurately refect the evidence in the case.

DiGrazia entered a "cold" plea to one felony in the new indictment in exchange for the rest of the charges being dismissed by prosecutors.

In a cold plea, a defendant admits guilt without having agreed on a sentence with prosecutors and instead leaves the punishment in the hands of a judge, in this case John Barsanti.

At the sentencing, prosecutors will present aggravating factors; DiGrazia's defense attorney will present evidence in mitigation.

Defense attorney Patrick Crimmins declined to comment Thursday.

DiGrazia remains free after posting 10 percent of $200,000 bail. He initially was banned from using the internet or unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18, but his bond conditions were changed in April 2017 to allow him to use the internet from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at his new job in South Elgin, according to court records.

DiGrazia was placed on leave after his arrest and eventually resigned from the fire department.