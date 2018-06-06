Sen. McConnaughay not seeking re-election

State Sen. Karen McConnaughay confirmed that she will not seek re-election this November.

"I have been blessed and honored to represent the people of the 33rd district, and the people of Kane County before that," said the St. Charles Republican. "After 26 years, I have concluded that it's time to step back and let fresh new perspectives come to the forefront."

Kane County Republican Party Chairman Ken Shepro said McConnaughay is also likely to resign.

Shepro served as McConnaughay's attorney during her time as the chairman of the Kane County Board. McConnaughay will be taking a position that is "something more rewarding, something more national in nature and something out of the petty bickering in Springfield," Shepro said.

"I have tremendous admiration for her and her ability to work with members of both parties," Shepro said. "It's a sad commentary that so many capable people are just growing tired of the politics in Springfield. Karen was the county board chairman for a long time. If you're used to getting things done, you're not going to like it in Springfield. But she will be missed."

McConnaughay is expected to announce her resignation prior to the end of her current term, Shepro said.

That means party leadership will have to fill her vacant state senate seat and bring forward a replacement candidate for the November election. There is a weighted vote shared by the chairmen of the Kane County Republican Party and McHenry County Republican Party. Shepro said he controls 60 to 65 percent of that decision-making power. He said he and other party leaders will consult, give interested candidates time to present their qualifications, and make decisions within the next 45 to 60 days. Shepro said the person selected will almost certainly be chosen to both fill the temporary seat vacancy and be the party's nominee in November.

• Daily Herald Correspondent Natalie Watts contributed to this report.