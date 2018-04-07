Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle outside Cary

A Crystal Lake man died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle just outside Cary, officials said.

Cary Fire Protection District Lt. Michael Douglass said crews were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Main Street Road, and the man, a pedestrian, died at the scene.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, the pedestrian, 20, was lying in the roadway when a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt struck him. The driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with injuries that were not life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff's department and the county coroner.