Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 4/7/2018 8:44 PM

One dead in Glen Ellyn area fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A fire at this home Saturday on Western Avenue south of North Avenue in DuPage County, near Glen Ellyn, left one man dead, while another resident survived.

      A fire at this home Saturday on Western Avenue south of North Avenue in DuPage County, near Glen Ellyn, left one man dead, while another resident survived.
    James Kane | Staff Photographer

 
By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

A structure fire in unincorporated DuPage County near Glen Ellyn claimed a life Saturday morning.

Two homes on Western Avenue south of North Avenue were on fire when the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m. According to department, the fire was quickly upgraded to a box alarm fire, with "heavy fire" coming from the second story and roof of one home.

Firefighters helped one resident evacuate. He informed them that a second man was likely still inside.

After a search of the house, firefighters found the second man, who did not survive.

Neighbor Michael Olsen said he has known the surviving homeowner for about 15 years. "He was one of the best people I know. It's a bad, bad circumstance that happened to good people," he said.

Olsen said the owner was distraught but physically OK. A board-up crew was working on securing the house, and Olsen said representatives of a couple of churches had stopped by to offer assistance.

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Both homes sustained severe damage.

• Daily Herald staff writer James Kane contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account