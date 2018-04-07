Chicago radio star Dan McNeil has been silenced for health reasons just weeks after signing on as afternoon personality at Entercom sports/talk WSCR AM 670, Robert Feder writes. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 4/7/2018 8:38 AM
Feder: The Score's Dan McNeil loses his voice
