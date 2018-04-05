Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/5/2018 10:03 PM

'This is Us' star Metz comes to Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz talks about her show in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.

      One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz talks about her show in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, shares her life struggles and talks about her book, "This Is Me," to a sold out audience at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.

      One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, shares her life struggles and talks about her book, "This Is Me," to a sold out audience at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, promotes her book, "This Is Me," in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.

      One of the stars of ABC-TV's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, promotes her book, "This Is Me," in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

This Was Us.

Roughly 800 people were in the Naperville audience Thursday night to hear Chrissy Metz, one of the stars of TV's "This is Us," dish on the show, her rise to fame and her new book, "This Is Me."

In the Q&A-style event sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress took audience members behind the scenes of her hit drama and shared some of the sad and funny stories about her journey to stardom and self-acceptance.

When asked how Metz deals with questions that question her integrity or hurt her feelings she said, "What I know is that nothing is personal, what anybody thinks about me is not my business, it's merely their perception of their reality. And so I can't attach to it, because if you don't like a dress that I'm wearing, honey, you ain't wearing it."

Moments later Metz received a loud applause from the sold out event when she said, "What I wear, how much I weigh, the number on the scale or the bank account doesn't define me, it's who I am and how I treat people."

In her book, which recently topped The New York Times nonfiction best-sellers list, Metz writes about the challenges of dating and marriage (she's currently single), changing career goals, weight issues and how we see ourselves.

A couple days before her appearance in North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, Metz told the Daily Herald the book's "through line" is that "you're here on this plane of existence for a purpose and it's your life and you get to lead it the way you want to. Whether it's pursuing your dreams or owning a business, we really can have what we want."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account