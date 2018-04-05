Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/5/2018 3:55 PM

Naperville cops nab suspect in residential burglary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jeffrey Roman

    Jeffrey Roman

 
Daily Herald report

A 29-year-old man with a last known address in Addison has been charged with residential burglary in Naperville and taken to DuPage County jail.

Police said they stopped Jeffrey B. Roman Thursday morning near North Avenue and Huffman Street while investigating a burglary at a home on the 400 block of South Julian Street.

The homeowner called police around 8:30 a.m. to report he had returned home and found someone had kicked in his back door.

Police searched the area and developed a description of a suspicious person seen in the area. They said Roman matched that description and they found evidence linking him to the burglary.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account