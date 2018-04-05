Naperville cops nab suspect in residential burglary

hello

A 29-year-old man with a last known address in Addison has been charged with residential burglary in Naperville and taken to DuPage County jail.

Police said they stopped Jeffrey B. Roman Thursday morning near North Avenue and Huffman Street while investigating a burglary at a home on the 400 block of South Julian Street.

The homeowner called police around 8:30 a.m. to report he had returned home and found someone had kicked in his back door.

Police searched the area and developed a description of a suspicious person seen in the area. They said Roman matched that description and they found evidence linking him to the burglary.