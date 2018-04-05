Man killed in fiery crash near Burlington identified

A man killed Monday night in a fiery crash near Burlington has been identified as 20-year-old Noah Kelling of Genoa, officials said Thursday.

Kelling was driving a Ford Mustang west on Burlington Road about 10:30 a.m. when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway and struck a wooden fence, authorities said. His vehicle rolled over and smashed into a large tree before catching fire.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Wednesday determined Kelling died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Kane County coroner's office. Toxicology results are pending.

Authorities initially were unable to identify Kelling because of the extent of his burns. He was the vehicle's sole occupant.

An investigation is ongoing.