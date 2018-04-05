Breaking News Bar
 
Interactive exhibit at Adler

Daily Herald report

The Adler Center in Libertyville hosts a preview party of its centennial exhibition from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The exhibition showcases the life and work of renowned namesake architect David Adler. It includes an interactive exhibition featuring many never-before-seen designs, sketches and postcards from Adler's collection. Guests also can experience the "Adler Estate of the Future" in 3-D.

There is no admission charge for the preview party or the Centennial Exhibition, which runs through April 19 at the Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave. Visit http://www.adlercenter.org/.

