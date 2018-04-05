Geneva dog boarder, groomer sues 2 after negative social media posts

A shuttered Geneva-based dog groomer and boarding business has sued two women, arguing they made defamatory social media posts after one of their dogs died there in August 2017 while being boarded for five days.

Michael Eckblade, owner of A New Dog, this week sued Geneva resident Patti Rambo and Aurora resident Courtney Purtell, arguing the two began an online campaign with the goal of putting Eckblade out of business after Rambo's mixed breed dog, Phoebe, died on Aug. 12, 2017.

"Following Phoebe's death, the defendant, Patti Rambo, embarked on a malicious and wrongful course of conduct which the plaintiff is informed and believes the fact to be was calculated to retaliate against the plaintiff and his business," read part of the lawsuit. "These statements were intended by her to damage and destroy the plaintiff's reputation and business interests."

The lawsuit argues Rambo and her friend, Purtell, made numerous false statements last year on social media about how many hours the dog was dead before Rambo was told about it and the cause of death.

Some posts suggested other dogs had died there from physical abuse and neglect, according to the suit, and that the owners were "not nice people."

"We want them out of business. Please stand with us in making sure no one else suffers like this," read a Facebook post by Rambo dated Aug. 15, 2017, which is an exhibit in the lawsuit.

They may have succeeded, as the location for A New Dog at 2540 Kaneville Court is vacant and up for rent and messages left at the businesses number were not returned.

Peter Storm, the attorney for Eckblade, did not return phone messages this week.

Reached by phone, Rambo denied that Purtell was her friend and deferred inquiries to her attorney, Rick Williams of Geneva, who did not return a message.

The lawsuit acknowledges Phoebe "unfortunately and tragically" died while being boarded at A New Dog, but did not provide any additional information.

The lawsuit argues A New Dog experienced a significant decrease in boarders, grooming appointments and other services since Rambo's statements were posted in platforms such as Facebook and Yelp.

Eckblade seeks damages in excess of $50,000 each for three different types of defamation and two counts of portraying Eckblade and his business in a false light.

The two sides are next due in Kane County court on June 19.