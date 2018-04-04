Volunteer fair April 21 at Palatine library

A volunteer fair for adults will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the main Palatine Public Library, 700 N. North Court in

Palatine.

Among the volunteer opportunities will be those at Barb's Precious Rescue, Buddy Foundation, The Center for Enriched Living, Clearbrook, Community Threads of Arlington Heights, Habitat for Humanity, Ignation Volunteer Corps, Journey Care, Journeys: The Road Home, and Northwest Special Recreation Association.

"Helping others through service, teaching, or active caring not only helps those in need but also helps the volunteer find a fulfilling way to share their heart," said Information Services Department Library Associate Gayle Weyland.