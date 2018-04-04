Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/4/2018 1:49 PM

Volunteer fair April 21 at Palatine library

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A volunteer fair for adults will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the main Palatine Public Library, 700 N. North Court in

Palatine.

Among the volunteer opportunities will be those at Barb's Precious Rescue, Buddy Foundation, The Center for Enriched Living, Clearbrook, Community Threads of Arlington Heights, Habitat for Humanity, Ignation Volunteer Corps, Journey Care, Journeys: The Road Home, and Northwest Special Recreation Association.

"Helping others through service, teaching, or active caring not only helps those in need but also helps the volunteer find a fulfilling way to share their heart," said Information Services Department Library Associate Gayle Weyland.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account