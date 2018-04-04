Schaumburg parks planning Earth Day Party

The Schaumburg Park District's Spring Valley Nature Center will play host to an Earth Day Party for families on Sunday, April 22. Games, crafts, beekeeping demonstrations and displays of live owls and hawks are among the highlights. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

The Schaumburg Park District is aiming to throw the perfect Earth Day Party for families and kids.

The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

The big bash for everyone's favorite planet will include games, crafts, birdhouse building, beekeeping demonstrations and displays of live owls and hawks.

Children also can help beautify the area by throwing wildflower seeds onto the prairie, join in a StoryWalk with the Schaumburg Township District Library and chase the giant bubbles of a professional bubble maker.

"The whole family will have a chance to learn about things related to our local environment, and we can all care for the planet," Spring Valley's Conservation Services Manager Dave Brooks said in an announcement of the events.

"We're planning a day of activities that are child-focused, fun, interactive and fascinating. And since Bison's Bluff is right down the trail, children can go between the playground and the event."

There is no admission charge, and food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call (847) 985-2100 or visit parkfun.com.