Cook County
updated: 4/4/2018 3:58 PM

Morrison claims victory in Cook County District 15 primary

Chacour Koop
 
 

Two weeks after the election, Kevin B. Morrison is claiming a narrow victory in the Democratic primary for the Cook County Board's District 15 seat.

Morrison, of Elk Grove Village, led South Barrington resident Ravi Raju by just 12 votes Tuesday, the final day mail-in ballots were valid. Morrison had 11,759 votes to Raju's 11,747.

"It's been a crazy couple of weeks, but I'm excited we have the totals," Morrison said.

It's still possible for Raju to challenge the results.

Candidates who want to challenge the election results must file a lawsuit in Cook County court within 10 days of the results being canvassed. The county plans to canvass the results Tuesday. The deadline to file an election contest will be April 20.

Raju did not respond to a message Wednesday about whether he intends to challenge the results.

If the results hold, Morrison would face three-term Republican incumbent Tim Schneider, who's the chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, in the general election.

Morrison has campaigned on closing property tax loopholes that he says benefit large corporations while forcing residents to pay more. He also wants to pass measures to make it easier for small businesses to operate in the county.

