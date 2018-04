Feder: Tom Skilling's revised forecast 'not related to Sinclair'

Laura Stoecker/lstoecker@dailyherald.comChicago meteorologist Tom Skilling kicks off the Annual Tornado and Severe Storm Seminar in Ramsey Hall at Fermilab in Batavia on Saturday, April 6.

Tom Skilling's decision not to host his annual weather seminar had nothing to do with the impending takeover of Tribune Broadcasting stations by Sinclair Media Group, the WGN-Channel 9 chief meteorologist said Wednesday.

Skilling posted a lengthy message on my Facebook page after I reported that he would not be hosting his annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar for the first time in 38 years.

