Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 4/3/2018 2:00 PM

Youth, North Chicago city workers take on projects to celebrate day of service

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tamera Wallace of Zion joins other members of YouthBuild Lake County to clean up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National Service Recognition Day. North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. sponsored the day's events to celebrate the positive impact of national service and to encourage citizens to give back to their communities.

      Tamera Wallace of Zion joins other members of YouthBuild Lake County to clean up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National Service Recognition Day. North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. sponsored the day's events to celebrate the positive impact of national service and to encourage citizens to give back to their communities.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Decerion Bivens, 17, of North Chicago puts trash in a bag with help from Angel Alvarez, left, and Brianna Pritchett as they work with YouthBuild Lake County to clean up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National service Recognition Day.

      Decerion Bivens, 17, of North Chicago puts trash in a bag with help from Angel Alvarez, left, and Brianna Pritchett as they work with YouthBuild Lake County to clean up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National service Recognition Day.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • North Chicago resident Brianna Pritchett, 17, of YouthBuild Lake County cleans up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National Service Recognition Day. North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. sponsored the day's events in the city to celebrate the positive impact of national service and to encourage citizens to give back to their communities.

      North Chicago resident Brianna Pritchett, 17, of YouthBuild Lake County cleans up trash around the North Chicago Metro Station during Tuesday's National Service Recognition Day. North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. sponsored the day's events in the city to celebrate the positive impact of national service and to encourage citizens to give back to their communities.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Young adults from YouthBuild Lake County teamed with North Chicago Public Works employees Tuesday to clean up around the North Chicago Metra Station to mark National Service Recognition Day.

Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. joined more than 5,200 city and county leaders nationwide to sponsor the city's events and to recognize the importance of citizens getting involved in their communities.

"This day of recognition started about three or four years ago and Mayor Rockingham and the city of North Chicago were one of the first communities to sign on," said Tameka Wilson, executive director of YouthBuild of Lake County. "These projects offer (the students) an opportunity to impact in a meaningful way their own communities where they work, where they live, and where they've been raised and where they raise their families."

As part of the celebration, the Pinwheels for Prevention garden was dedicated at North Chicago City Hall. Pinwheels for Prevention is a national movement bringing awareness to child abuse prevention.

"I think it's really good to clean up our community. It needs a lot of help," said Brianna Pritchett, 17, who joined 14 other members of YouthBuild Lake County in the cleanup. "I think what we are doing is making a change. We are cleaning up trash and helping out the environment, too. It's not only about the environment but the community as well."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account