Youth, North Chicago city workers take on projects to celebrate day of service

Young adults from YouthBuild Lake County teamed with North Chicago Public Works employees Tuesday to clean up around the North Chicago Metra Station to mark National Service Recognition Day.

Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. joined more than 5,200 city and county leaders nationwide to sponsor the city's events and to recognize the importance of citizens getting involved in their communities.

"This day of recognition started about three or four years ago and Mayor Rockingham and the city of North Chicago were one of the first communities to sign on," said Tameka Wilson, executive director of YouthBuild of Lake County. "These projects offer (the students) an opportunity to impact in a meaningful way their own communities where they work, where they live, and where they've been raised and where they raise their families."

As part of the celebration, the Pinwheels for Prevention garden was dedicated at North Chicago City Hall. Pinwheels for Prevention is a national movement bringing awareness to child abuse prevention.

"I think it's really good to clean up our community. It needs a lot of help," said Brianna Pritchett, 17, who joined 14 other members of YouthBuild Lake County in the cleanup. "I think what we are doing is making a change. We are cleaning up trash and helping out the environment, too. It's not only about the environment but the community as well."