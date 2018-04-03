Breaking News Bar
 
Police report active shooter at YouTube HQ

  • Officers run toward a YouTube office in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Police say they're responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters.

Associated Press

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.

The San Bruno Police Department told people on Facebook to stay away from the area.

Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities.

