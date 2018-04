Treasurer candidate visits Palatine Township GOP Saturday

Republican Illinois Treasurer candidate Jim Dodge will speak at the Palatine Township Republican Organization's regular monthly meeting on Saturday, April 7.

The free event takes place at 9 a.m. at the PTRO office, 765 N. Quentin Road in Palatine

For more information on the Palatine Township Republican Organization, visit www.palatinerepublicans.org, call (847) 496-7871 or email aaron@palatinerepublicans.org.