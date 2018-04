Palatine library holding 9th annual Poetry Contest

hello

The Palatine Public Library District is accepting original poetry entries through Sunday, April 15 for its 9th annual Poerty Contest.

Entries will be displayed in the main library, as space permits. Winners will be announced at a special poetry festival on Sunday, May 6.

All ages are eligible to participate. For more information, call (847) 358-5881, x132 or visit palatinelibrary.org. Guidelines and entry forms are available online.