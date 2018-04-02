Moscow Ballet bringing 'Nutcracker' to Rosemont

The Moscow Ballet is bringing the "Great Russian Nutcracker" to the Rosemont Theatre for a pair of performances in December. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 6. Courtesy of the Rosemont Theatre

The one and only Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" is coming to the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont for two performances on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Tickets for the 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6. Special pre-sale offers began Monday.

Featuring world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian Snow Maidens and jubilant Nesting Dolls, "Great Russian Nutcracker" brings the Christmas spirit to life for all ages.

The shows are part of the Dove of Peace Tour that will visit more than 100 cities across North America.