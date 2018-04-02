Judson to host author, speaker Jo Saxton

Judson University music instructor Sojung Lee Hong organizes an annual fundraising concert for the Korean Scholarship Fund. This year's concert is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8, featuring four Korean pianists and a baritone in Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University. Courtesy of Judson University

Leadership trainer and coach Jo Saxton will speak at Judson University's Ministry in Leadership Forum Thursday, April 5, and during Preview Day chapel service on Friday, April 6. Courtesy of Judson University

International leadership trainer and coach Jo Saxton will be the guest speaker for Judson University's Ministry in Leadership Forum on Thursday, April 5.

Saxton, a Nigerian and native Londoner, has written several books, appeared on national TV programs and helped to plant churches globally.

She will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Creekside South Building and again during Judson's Preview Day chapel service at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, in Herrick Chapel. Both events are free and open to the public. To register, visit judsonu.edu.

Saxton has served at churches in the United Kingdom and throughout the U.S. and currently is board chairwoman for 3DMovements, a nonprofit that helps churches with discipleship and mission. She also serves on the advisory board for Today's Christian Woman, and co-hosts the podcast, "Lead Stories: Tales of Leadership and Life," with Steph O'Brien. She co-pastors Mission Point Church outside of Minneapolis with her husband, Chris.

Saxton has written and co-authored more than a half dozen books, including her latest book, "The Dream of You: Let Go of Broken Identities and Live the Life You Were Made For."

"Life's difficulties can leave us questioning our purpose, calling and identity," Christian Ministries Chairwoman Kimberly Budd said. "This event with Jo Saxton will inspire all ministry leaders to live the life God has designed for us."

Judson's Ministry in Leadership Forum is hosted by the Christian Ministries Department with the goal of fostering the development of ministry leaders through engagement with innovative thinkers.

The first forum in 2015 featured author and attorney Bob Goff. Other guests include preacher and author Efrem Smith and Transforming Center founder Ruth Haley Barton.

15 District 155 students earn $1.3 million in scholarships:

Fifteen Crystal Lake High School District 155 students earned more than $1.3 million in scholarships from various art schools and the Illinois High School Art Exhibition.

Nine Cary-Grove students were awarded $723,200 and six Crystal Lake Central students received $636,000 in scholarships.

The fifth annual exhibition featured the best 1,000 student artists from more than 125 Illinois high schools.

Crystal Lake Central students Megan Adams, Catherine DelSanto, Mateo Herrera, Kailey Lesser, Iliana Portincaso and Annalise Rauchenberger submitted a portfolio of 12-25 works to be considered for college and exhibition scholarships and had their work displayed.

Cary-Grove students Alyssa Alarcon, Victoria Grudzien, Avery Henegar, Hailey Hochel, Maggie Miller, Sarina Mugino, Fiona Pack, Benjamin Sandquist and Ashley Williams had their artwork displayed at Bridgeport's Zhou B Art Center and Bridgeport Art Center from Feb. 12 through March 9.

"Receiving these scholarships has opened us so many doors for me," said Maggie Miller, a Cary-Grove senior and scholarship recipient.

Miller has a passion for photography is considering attending Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design to study photography with an emphasis in advertising.

The main general exhibition event on Feb. 25 featured ceremonies, early college scholarship announcements, award presentations, and college recruitment. Roughly 4,000 students, teachers, college representatives and school district administrators attended.

Fundraising concert for music program:

Judson University's 11th annual fundraising concert for the Korean Scholarship Fund is set for Sunday, April 8, featuring four Korean pianists and a baritone.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University, 70 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston.

Proceeds help international students studying in Judson's Music Performance Certificate Program, directed by Sojung Lee Hong, who also organizes the fundraiser.

Judson and The Korean Times of Chicago co-hosts the event. Ticket cost for Judson faculty and staff members is $10 and admission is free for Judson students. Tickets for the public are $50, $30 and $20 and available by emailing kmsconcert@gmail.com or calling (630) 730-6370.