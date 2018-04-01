Police say woman lured Jimmy John's driver to hotel, stole SUV

Police say this woman stole a Jimmy John's delivery driver's SUV on March 19. Courtesy of Arlington Heights police

Arlington Heights police are looking for a woman who lured a Jimmy John's delivery driver to a local hotel and then stole the driver's SUV.

According to a news release posted on the department's Facebook page, the woman requested a delivery at the Comfort Inn, 2120 S. Arlington Heights Road, on March 19 and stole a 2003 Nissan Xterra. The SUV's Illinois license plates read AD61698.

Anyone with information about the theft can submit an anonymous tip. Text the keyword 847AHPD and your message to 847411 or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP. You could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.