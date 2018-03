With Easter, Christians celebrate Christ rising from the dead

For Christians, Easter Sunday marks the triumph of Jesus Christ over death, with his resurrection coming three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. It's the foundation of the Christian faith, establishing Jesus as the Son of God whose followers will receive eternal salvation.

As such, it's a day of celebration, an element very much in evidence Saturday during Easter services at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.