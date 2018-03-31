Eggs galore for kids at Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday

There's nothing like getting a few extra eggs loaded into the basket before Easter Sunday arrives.

That's what kids 1 to 9 years old were able to do Saturday in the 21st annual Grayslake Easter egg hunt at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

More than 10,000 eggs and 300 prizes were available. Kids were divided into three age categories to help ensure everyone received their share.

The Easter Bunny was available before and after the hunt for pictures.

While the event was free, parents were asked to bring a nonperishable food product for an area food pantry.