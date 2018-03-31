Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/31/2018 6:51 PM

Eggs galore for kids at Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday

  • Madison Young, 4, of Mundelein visits with the Easter Bunny during the 21st annual Grayslake Easter egg hunt at the Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Avery Wade, age 15 months, of Antioch gathers eggs during the 21st annual Grayslake Easter egg hunt at the Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

There's nothing like getting a few extra eggs loaded into the basket before Easter Sunday arrives.

That's what kids 1 to 9 years old were able to do Saturday in the 21st annual Grayslake Easter egg hunt at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

More than 10,000 eggs and 300 prizes were available. Kids were divided into three age categories to help ensure everyone received their share.

The Easter Bunny was available before and after the hunt for pictures.

While the event was free, parents were asked to bring a nonperishable food product for an area food pantry.

