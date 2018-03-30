Payment problem continuing at Naperville, Route 59 Metra stations

hello

Naperville police say they won't issue parking citations at the downtown and Route 59 Metra stations until a problem with credit card payment processing is resolved.

The problem began Wednesday, when transportation officials noticed the daily fee payment machines and the pay-by-phone app were not accepting some payments.

The machines themselves were not broken, said Ashley Hagen, a project manager in the city's transportation, engineering and development department. They continued to accept payments by cash or by smart cards, which commuters can buy from the city and load with value for easy parking payment. But credit card payments would not go through.

By the end of the day Wednesday, Hagen said, the city was working with a payment processing vendor to try to solve the issue.

But by Thursday afternoon, the pay-by-phone app and daily fee payment machines at both Metra stations in Naperville remained unable to process credit cards.

That was when the city alerted commuters that the app and machines will be unavailable until further notice.

Although commuters still can pay for their daily spaces with cash or smart cards, police said they will not issue citations at either affected station until "a permanent fix is in place."