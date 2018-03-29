Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 3/29/2018 5:42 PM

Vietnam veterans honored at Great Lakes

  • Vietnam veterans Grey "Doc" Rather of Libertyville, center, and Joseph Rosner of Kenosha, Wisconsin, right, reflect during a moment of silence at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, right, gives a commemorative pin to Vietnam veteran John O'Gorden of Libertyville during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Vietnam veteran Harry Hahn describes his experiences fighting on a 105 mm howitzer Monitor boat along the rivers of Vietnam.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Vietnam veteran John O'Gorden of Libertyville bows his head with sailor recruits during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Vietnam veterans and their families were honored Thursday during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Speakers included U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider; Vietnam veteran Harry Hahn, president of the Mobile Riverine Force Association; and Capt. James Hawkins, commanding officer at Great Lakes.

President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act last year to designate each March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Hahn recounted his experiences as a sailor fighting the enemy on a 105 mm howitzer Monitor boat cruising rivers throughout Vietnam. He said he participated in 300 missions and was involved in more than 200 firefights.

"I don't think Vietnam veterans still feel that appreciated because of the way they were treated when they came back from Vietnam," the Antioch man said. "The people who appreciate us the most are the current day Marines, Army and the people that are fighting -- and we appreciate them."

