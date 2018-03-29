Vietnam veterans honored at Great Lakes

Vietnam veterans and their families were honored Thursday during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Speakers included U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider; Vietnam veteran Harry Hahn, president of the Mobile Riverine Force Association; and Capt. James Hawkins, commanding officer at Great Lakes.

President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act last year to designate each March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Hahn recounted his experiences as a sailor fighting the enemy on a 105 mm howitzer Monitor boat cruising rivers throughout Vietnam. He said he participated in 300 missions and was involved in more than 200 firefights.

"I don't think Vietnam veterans still feel that appreciated because of the way they were treated when they came back from Vietnam," the Antioch man said. "The people who appreciate us the most are the current day Marines, Army and the people that are fighting -- and we appreciate them."