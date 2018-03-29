Man fatally shot by federal agent in Zion

A man was fatally shot by a federal agent in Zion Thursday after he pointed a gun at the agent, police said.

The agent was sitting in a car in the 3000 block of Ezekiel Avenue when several people walked up to the vehicle, according to a news release from Zion police. One of them, a man who was wearing a bandanna over his face, displayed a handgun. The agent fired their handgun through the window of the vehicle, striking the subject, the release said.

Illinois State Police said the agent worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was on duty at the time, but declined to offer any other information, saying the incident is "currently open and ongoing."

The other subjects fled and a gun was found at the scene, according to the release.

Zion police responded at 6:09 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. They attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was determined to be dead when paramedics arrived on the scene, police said.

The officer was later transported to the hospital and was uninjured, police said.

Officials said no Zion police officers were involved or were present when it occurred.

Federal agents, state and Zion police are investigating, officials said.