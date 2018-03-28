Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/28/2018 4:57 PM

Treasury declares prepaid property taxes are deductible

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Hundreds of homeowners flooded the office of DuPage County Treasurer Gwen Henry, left, at the end of 2017 to prepay their property taxes and take advantage of income tax deductions that won't be available in the future.

      Hundreds of homeowners flooded the office of DuPage County Treasurer Gwen Henry, left, at the end of 2017 to prepay their property taxes and take advantage of income tax deductions that won't be available in the future.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, December 2017

 
Jake Griffin
 
 

Illinois homeowners who prepaid this year's property taxes at the end of 2017 can deduct that payment from their itemized income tax returns.

That's according to a decision issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Shortly after Congress passed the tax cut bill in December eliminating the unlimited property tax deduction on itemized returns in favor of a capped $10,000 deduction for 2018 and beyond, suburban homeowners flooded county treasurers' offices to prepay their 2018 property taxes to maximize their 2017 deductions. However, an IRS advisory issued in late December suggested homeowners who prepaid property taxes before properties were formally assessed would not be able to deduct those payments.

But because Illinois bills property taxes a year in arrears, the Treasury Department determined the IRS advisory doesn't affect Illinois homeowners, and they can deduct the prepaid property taxes owed in 2018 on their 2017 income tax returns, which are due April 17 -- two days later than normal because April 15 is on a Sunday this year and April 16 is a holiday in Washington, D.C.

"I am very pleased that the IRS clarified this important issue for hardworking families in Illinois who prepaid their property taxes last year," said Rep. Randall Hultgren, a Plano Republican. "Since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took effect on January 1, Illinois individuals, families and small businesses are reaping the benefits of lower tax rates, a doubled standard deduction and a doubled child tax credit."

The clarification was sought by Rep. Peter Roskam, a Wheaton Republican who was instrumental in drafting the tax-cut legislation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account