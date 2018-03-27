Five longtime Chicago broadcasters with ties to Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN AM 720 will be added to the WGN Radio Walk of Fame this spring. Announced today as new inductees are sportscasters David Kaplan and Chuck Swirsky, meteorologist Roger Triemstra, traffic reporter Mary VanDeVelde and the late announcer Pierre Andre. Read this and other tidbits from the media beat at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/27/2018 9:26 AM
Feder: 5 broadcasters to join WGN Radio Walk of Fame
