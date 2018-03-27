DuPage County officials: Faulty cards not tested before election night

DuPage election officials failed to test the ballot-like cards needed to close the county's optical scan voting machines to ensure they would work during the March 20 primary, officials admitted Tuesday.

Officials said the polls already had closed when they discovered the so-called "ender cards" were too thick to run through the voting machines that read paper ballots.

The result was a nightmare election night in which it took the election commission more than eight hours to count the ballots, leaving some candidates uncertain about the final results into the wee hours and causing county officials widespread embarrassment.

While the election commission did test the ballots before the election, officials said, the faulty ender cards were part of a generic election supply kit that wasn't tested.

"They weren't under the same testing as the ballots," said Joseph Sobecki, executive director of the election commission. He said the commission got the kits six days before the election.

"This is something that in the 17 years we've been using it, we haven't had to test this because it's a standard universal piece of paper," Sobecki said during a Tuesday presentation for the county board.

He assured the board that the ender cards will be tested in the future.

"Something as simple as a piece of paper that's generic to ... elections had the ability to make the judges unable to close the polls," Sobecki said. "So this will have to be tested moving forward."

Sobecki was on the hot seat Tuesday because it's the third consecutive time the commission has stumbled in its handling of election results.

Bipartisan teams of judges had to physically bring 268 of the voting machines to the election commission office in Wheaton to tabulate the results. Vote totals from the first precincts weren't reported until nearly 10 p.m. -- a full three hours after the polls closed -- and the final votes weren't counted until around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer County Board members James Healy, left, and James Zay ask about a printing error that prevented the county from posting election results in a timely manner.

On Tuesday, county board members blasted the commission for not testing the ender cards.

"You didn't test everything," board member James Healy said. "That's the problem. I hope that from now on, every single piece of paper in the box will be tested."

County board member Don Puchalski said this has been the third election cycle where the commission has had problems.

"This was such an important election ..." he said. "We should have done better than this."

The most recent blunder came as county board Chairman Dan Cronin is pushing for a state law change to merge the election commission with the county clerk's office. He has supported that concept for years, but the legislature has been reluctant to give the county permission to do it.