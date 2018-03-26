One dead, three injured in Round Lake Park crash

One person was killed and three were injured Sunday night in a crash on Hainesville Road in Round Lake Park, police said.

Two vehicles were traveling south on Hainesville Road when the crash took place at 9:10 p.m. The impact of the crash caused two vehicles to leave the road. A third vehicle involved had minor damage.

Three people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said. Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said a 55-year-old man from Round Lake Beach later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Park Police Department, the Major Crash Investigations Team, the Lake County state's attorney's office and the Lake County coroner's office.