Chicago
posted: 3/26/2018 4:06 PM

Kim Foxx sues Facebook, Lisa Madigan sends letter to Zuckerberg

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx filed a lawsuit Monday against Facebook that paints the world's foremost social media company as the farmer who failed to protect the public against the wolf in sheep's clothing.

The wolf, in this case, is Cambridge Analytica -- the British political consulting firm accused of harvesting user information to tailor make ads on behalf of the campaign of Donald Trump in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Cambridge Analytica is also named in the suit, which was filed in Cook County on behalf of "the people of the state of Illinois."

It alleges Cambridge Analytica posed as an academic researcher in a successful effort to create a personality quiz app that was installed by about 270,000 Facebook users in return for $1 to $2.

The company collected the data, as well as data from their Facebook friends -- as many as 50 million of them, the suit alleges.

