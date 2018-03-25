Nonprofit group seeking volunteers

The Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association, a not-for-profit organization that provides year-round sports, clinics, camps and special events for people with physical or visual disabilities, is looking for student volunteers. Opportunities include sport-specific weekly programs, office assistance and fundraising events. Students can participate in ongoing or one-time events with varying times and responsibilities. Most events occur on weeknights or weekends. The group is based in Lake Forest. For more information or to sign up, email program director and volunteer coordinator Micaela Fedyniak at mfedyniak@glasa.org or text her at (847) 989-7743.