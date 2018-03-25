Aurora man arrested in Naperville area home invasion and kidnapping

hello

Thaddeus A. Jones, 21, of Aurora, is charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and other felonies.

An Aurora man is in the DuPage County Jail, awaiting trial on charges he broke into the home of an elderly Naperville area woman and forced her to take him to a bank to retrieve money. When they arrived back at her home, deputies said, she fought him off and escaped.

Thaddeus A. Jones, 21, is charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and other felonies. He appeared in bond court Saturday, where Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh set bail at $1.5 million. He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Deputies said they were called to the residence in unincorporated Naperville at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday. After learning of the invasion and kidnapping, deputies and Naperville officers conducted a manhunt. A Naperville police officer located the victim's vehicle at a local motel.

Deputies and Naperville officers then began a search. Jones attempted to evade police but was quickly apprehended on the motel property, according to a sheriff's department news release.

Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano said, "I commend the outstanding work of our deputies and the Naperville Police Department for their teamwork on this case, which led to the swift apprehension of this suspect before he could cause further unrest in our community."