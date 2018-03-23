DuPage prepares for start of trout fishing

hello

Trout fishing season opens next month at three DuPage County forest preserves. The district and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources have stocked the lakes with more than 3,000 pounds of rainbow trout. Courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

The spring rainbow trout season opens at 6 a.m. April 7, at three Forest Preserve District of DuPage County lakes: Grove Lake at Wood Dale Grove in Wood Dale, Silver Lake at Blackwell in Warrenville and Pickerel Lake at Pratt's Wayne Woods in Wayne.

In preparation the district has stocked Pickerel Lake with approximately 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout and Grove Lake with 1,000 pounds. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources provided Silver Lake with roughly 3,250 fish.

The three lakes are closed to all fishing through opening day to allow the fish to acclimate and disperse.

The creel limit for rainbow trout is five per day with no length restriction, and all anglers 16 and older who are not legally disabled must carry valid Illinois fishing licenses with inland trout stamps. Both can be purchased 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at forest preserve district headquarters, 3S580 Naperville Road, Wheaton, where anglers also can pick up free copies of the "Fishing in DuPage County" guide. For details, contact Visitor Services at (630) 933-7248 or forest@dupageforest.org.

"Join us for a very popular spring tradition among our anglers," District 6 Commissioner Al Murphy said.

"One of the best ways to get your daily dose of nature is by grabbing a fishing pole and heading to one of our lakes," District President Joe Cantore said.

Also at 6 a.m. April 7, boat rentals begin at Silver Lake at Blackwell. (Rentals begin at 8 a.m. on May 5, at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton.) Canoes, kayaks and rowboats are $10 per hour, and rowboats with electric trolling motors are $15 per hour. Rentals end at 5:30 p.m. Anglers can buy a dozen night crawlers or three dozen wax worms at the counter for $2.50. Below are the rental hours for the season.

• April 7 to May 27 at Blackwell: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

• May 5 to 27 at Herrick Lake: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

• Memorial Day to Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; opens 8 a.m. Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day

• Sept. 8 to 30: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Visitors with private nongasoline-powered watercraft under 20 feet -- boats, canoes, kayaks and multichambered inflatables with factory-installed hardened floors and transoms -- also can use the Silver Lake boat launch at Blackwell. Forest preserve district permits and state registrations are required. District permits are $7 per day or $35 per year for DuPage residents, $9 per day or $45 per year for others. Daily permits are available at the boat rental building or at the steel lock box near the launch. Boaters can purchase annual permits online, at the Blackwell rental area or through Visitor Services.

For information, call (630) 933-7200 or visit dupageforest.org.