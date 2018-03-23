Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 3/23/2018 4:27 PM

Aurora police say man killed in shootout was out on bail

  Video: Aurora police press conference

    Video: Aurora police press conference

  • Santiago Calderon

    Santiago Calderon

  Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman speaks at a news conference Friday, detailing a Thursday night shootout in the downtown area that left one man dead and two police officers injured.

      Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman speaks at a news conference Friday, detailing a Thursday night shootout in the downtown area that left one man dead and two police officers injured.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  A shootout Thursday night near the intersection of LaSalle and Galena in downtown Aurora left the suspect dead and two police officers injured.

      A shootout Thursday night near the intersection of LaSalle and Galena in downtown Aurora left the suspect dead and two police officers injured.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • A shootout Thursday night left one man dead and two police officers injured near Galena Boulevard and Broadway in downtown Aurora.

      A shootout Thursday night left one man dead and two police officers injured near Galena Boulevard and Broadway in downtown Aurora.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
An earlier version attributed a statement to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. It was Police Chief Kristen Ziman who said it. And the officer who was shot is Colin Griffin.

The man Aurora police shot and killed Thursday night had been arrested March 18 on a weapons charge and was free on bail, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Friday.

Santiago Calderon, 36, of the 700 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was identified as the man shot after a police pursuit through downtown Aurora.

The officers involved, Matt Huber and Colin Griffin, have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigates.

Ziman expressed condolences to Calderon's family at a news conference at the police department.

"Despite his actions that resulted in this outcome, he (Calderon) is a father and a son, and that is not lost on us," Ziman said.

Ziman praised the police officers, saying they acted "bravely and courageously."

Griffin was shot in the leg and Huber injured his shoulder while taking cover during the shootout. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

The two were watching a suspected "gang house" on the 200 block of South Lake Street when they saw two men exit and get into a green Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. They pulled it over on the 0-99 block of East Galena Boulevard.

Calderon, who was the driver, fired shots at the officers and then drove off, hitting a Chevrolet Malibu at Galena and Broadway. Calderon then ran from the SUV and fired more shots.

He was killed in a parking lot on LaSalle Street between Galena and Downer Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ziman said the officers were in an unmarked police car that did not have a dashboard camera. Aurora police do not wear body cameras.

Police are seeking any video surveillance from security cameras on buildings in the area.

Ziman said the "gang house" has been the focus of police and been connected to shootings.

Calderon had been due to appear in court March 21 on the gun charge, according to Kane County court records, but did not do so, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

She did not know what caliber handgun Calderon used, nor how many times he had been shot. The Kane County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy.

The passenger in Calderon's car was released from custody Friday morning without charges.

