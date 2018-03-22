Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Kindergarten teacher from Aurora charged with sex assault

Lee Filas
 
 

A kindergarten teacher with East Aurora District 131 is facing sexual assault charges, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Juan C. Avendano, a kindergarten teacher at Bardwell Elementary School, is accused by the Kane County State's Attorneys Office of making sexual contact between April 2014 and March 2018 with two children under the age of 13, authorities said.

He remains held on $250,000 bail in Kane County jail.

The 62-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Tribune reports.

Avendano has been placed on administrative leave since March 8. He was placed on leave after the district learned about the investigation, the Tribune reports.

Avendano is facing a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child, the Tribune reports.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Avendano faces a minimum of six years in prison and would have to register for life as a sexual offender, officials told the Tribune.

