How the primary vote changed in Illinois from 2014 to 2018

Illinois saw a 47.5 percent increase in voters in the 2018 primary, according to a Daily Herald analysis of preliminary voting results.

We compared total ballots cast in each primary from 2014 to 2018 results. 2018 figures are based on preliminary, incomplete results as of noon Wednesday for the gubernatorial primaries only.

Sources: elections.il.gov, preliminary vote totals from the Associated Press.