Delnor Hospital plans expansion, renovation

Mid-Thursday afternoon, the city announced Thursday's public hearing on the plan has been postponed to April 12.

Delnor Hospital in Geneva has plans for a $39.6 million expansion and renovation of its surgical services department.

Representatives from the hospital will come before the Geneva Plan Commission in a public hearing April 12. It was rescheduled from Thursday night.

The hospital, at 300 S. Randall Road, needs to amend its original development plan to allow for a two-story addition.

The work would be the most significant change to the surgical area since the hospital moved to Randall Road 25 years ago.

According to city and state documents, Delnor will remodel its 10 inpatient operating rooms and several procedure rooms. The current operating rooms vary in size, and some are too small to accommodate some specialized medical equipment. The new rooms will all be the same size.

It will also add another 11 pre- and postoperative stations to meet current state-mandated ratios for stations-to-operating rooms. One of the recovery bays will be designated as an isolation area, and another will be designed for pediatric patients.

The renovation does not involve the outpatient surgery center, except that its operating rooms may handle some of the caseload as the other operating rooms are unavailable.

According to its state application, it would like to start construction in April and finish by August 2021.

A state review of the application shows surgical cases in the hospital increased by about 17 percent from 2011 to 2016. More than one-third of the total cases in 2016 were for people 65 and older, and the population of people that age and older in the hospital's service area will likely increase by 20 percent through 2022, according to a state review.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the plan in January.