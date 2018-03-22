Authorities: Aurora kindergarten teacher made sexual contact with two kids

A kindergarten teacher with East Aurora District 131 is facing sexual assault charges stemming from inappropriate behavior with a student, authorities said.

Juan C. Avendano, a kindergarten teacher at Bardwell Elementary School, is accused by the Kane County state's attorneys office of making sexual contact between April 2014 and March 2018 with two children younger than 13, authorities said.

The school district said Avendano was arrested after a report of inappropriate behavior with a student.

He was being held on $250,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

Avendano, 62, of the 1300 block of South Glen Circle, Aurora, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Avendano was placed on administrative leave March 8 after the district learned of the investigation.

"Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students," school officials said in a statement. "District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety or our culture of trust is something we take very, very seriously."

Avendano is facing a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Avendano faces a minimum of six years in prison and would have to register for life as a sex offender.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact police or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.