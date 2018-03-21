Six charged with drug, gun offenses in suburbs

Six men have been charged in federal court as a result of an FBI investigation into drug and gun trafficking in the western suburbs of Chicago.

The investigation began last year and took place over the course of several months.

Windell Reedy, 43, of Hillside has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance -- in this case, 100 grams of a mixture containing heroin. A source cooperating with the authorities bought heroin from Reedy at least ten times between Feb. 22, 2017, and Feb. 5, 2018, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in federal court. The distribution charge can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Four other men have been charged in connection with Reedy's drug trafficking activities, reports said. Reedy's uncle, 56-year-old Danny Reedy; 48-year-old Daryl Kimbrough; and two brothers-in-law from Hillside, 53-year-old Ronald Scales and 58-year-old Howard Baker; have been charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance.

The joint criminal complaint says that the Reedy operation distributed narcotics out of state and in the suburbs of Maywood, Bellwood and Hillside. The conspiracy charge can carry a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

The same source who cooperated with the authorities as part of the Reedy investigation also worked with law enforcement on its gun trafficking investigation.

The complaint says the source bought firearms four times between November and December from Kenneth Logan, 38, of Maywood. Logan has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, having been convicted five times in Cook County circuit court for drug-related offenses. Unlawful firearm possession can carry a sentence of up to 10 years.

Detention hearings for the six men are set for Thursday and Friday.