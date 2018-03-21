House fire near Grayslake injures two

hello

Two people were hospitalized after a fire at a two-story house in an unincorporated area of Lake County near Grayslake, authorities said Wednesday.

Gurnee Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said the victims, who were not firefighters, were in stable condition when they were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Heraver said he didn't know if the injured people were found in the house by firefighters or if they had evacuated already.

The 911 call came in at 2:32 p.m. for a fire in a house on the 18000 block of W. Springwood Lane. The fire was extinguished before 4 p.m., Heraver said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gurnee Fire was assisted by the Grayslake Fire Protection District, the Newport Fire Protection District and the Zion Fire Department, Heraver said.