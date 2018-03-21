Dr. Laura Berman, Chicago's famed love, sex and relationships expert, has just landed a suburban outlet for her syndicated radio show. "Uncovered with Dr. Laura Berman" debuted this week from 9 p.m. to midnight weeknights on Waukegan-based WXLC FM 102.3, the Alpha Media hot adult-contemporary station. Read the whole story at roberfeder.com.
updated: 3/21/2018 8:10 AM
Feder: Suburban radio station to carry Dr. Laura Berman's show
