Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 3/21/2018 4:58 PM

Cook County District 15 primary, Raju vs. Morrison, narrows to 24-vote margin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

The Democratic primary race between Ravi Raju and Kevin B. Morrison for the Cook County Board's District 15 seat remains undecided a day after the polls closed.

Raju's lead over Morrison narrowed Wednesday to 24 votes from the 33-vote margin late Tuesday night, as election workers counted provisional and mail-in ballots.

The race could remain undecided for up to two weeks. Officials with the Cook County Clerk's Office said provisional ballots will take about a week to tabulate, and about 1,000 mail ballots have not yet arrived. Eligible mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than March 20 and arrive within 14 days of the election, officials said.

"At most, we expect maybe half of those voters to actually send in their ballots," spokesman James Scalzitti said.

The winner will face three-term Republican incumbent Tim Schneider in the general election. Schneider is the chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account