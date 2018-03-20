Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 3/20/2018 1:35 PM

Schaumburg GOP unity breakfast set for March 24

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Schaumburg Township Republican Organization

Illinois comptroller candidate Darlene Senger will be the main speaker at a unity breakfast of the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24 at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

This gathering features a special invitation to all local Republican candidates who were involved in a contested primary race on March 20 to come together.

To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $15 contribution from members and a $20 contribution from nonmembers.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account