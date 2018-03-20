Schaumburg GOP unity breakfast set for March 24

hello

Illinois comptroller candidate Darlene Senger will be the main speaker at a unity breakfast of the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24 at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

This gathering features a special invitation to all local Republican candidates who were involved in a contested primary race on March 20 to come together.

To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $15 contribution from members and a $20 contribution from nonmembers.