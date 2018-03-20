Rauner clings to lead with half of precincts totaled

Jeanne Ives, left, and Bruce Rauner, right, are Republican candidates for Illinois governor.

Gov. Bruce Rauner is holding onto a slim lead against challenger Jeanne Ives in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

With more than 70 percent of the state's precincts tallied in the race, results show Rauner collecting 51.9 percent of those votes and Ives, a state representative from Wheaton, with 48.1 percent. Rauner is leading by less than 18,000 votes, but that's without the vast majority of DuPage County reporting, where Ives lives.

Rauner is leading in Chicago and most suburban counties, but Ives leads in close to two dozen downstate counties.

Historians called the primary battle involving an incumbent relatively rare in Illinois, but Rauner's moderate policies alienated some in the GOP and when he backed Medicaid funding for abortions last fall, Ives pounced. The Wheaton resident and West Point graduate called Rauner a fake Republican, also pointing to his backing of a measure that exempts local police from having to report arrests of undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

Investment banker Rauner of Winnetka initially took the high road, ignoring Ives and spending millions of his own money on ads against presumed Democratic front-runner J.B. Pritzker.

But as Ives' campaign drew attention and support, he increasingly tied her to Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan.