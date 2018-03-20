Quigley appears to win easily in Congress Dist. 5

With 88 percent of votes counted, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago held an insurmountable lead over three Democratic challengers Tuesday in the Democratic primary race in the 5th Congressional District. The 59-year-old Quigley received 52,188 votes, or 62.2 percent, more than the combined total of the other candidates. Sameena Mustafa, 47, a commercial real estate tenant advocate and former Planned Parenthood manager, was in second with 20,274 votes, or 24.2 percent. Benjamin Thomas Wolf, 42, the self-described "cannabis candidate," who garnered national attention by smoking a joint in a campaign ad to show his support to legalize marijuana, was running third with 7,994 votes, 9.5 percent. Steven Schwartzberg, 55, a former building and office manager for Church of Our Saviour in Lincoln Park, was in the last spot with 3,398 votes or 4.1 percent. Quigley will face Republican Tom Hanson of Chicago, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 6 general election. The 5th Congressional District covers much of Chicago's North Side and a suburban area that includes parts of Rosemont, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville and Oakbrook Terrace. All four candidates are Chicago residents.