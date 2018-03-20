Prospect Heights voters approve tax hike to Fire Protection District

Prospect Heights area voters approved a tax hike Tuesday to help fund the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District.

The property tax hike is expected to cost the average taxpayer an extra $34 a year.

With all 10 precincts reporting, the unofficial totals showed 1,219 voters said yes to the plan (59.5 percent), and 829 voters said no.

Fire Protection District officials say the increase is necessary to maintain current staffing levels, properly respond to service calls and replace emergency vehicles.

Over the past five years, the fire protection district has cut about $500,000 in personnel to balance the budget, officials said. That included reducing the number of administration positions to two from five.

The fire protection district receives about 92 percent of its revenues from property taxes, 7 percent from ambulance transportation fees and 1 percent from miscellaneous sources.

The fire protection district also plans to replace three aging emergency vehicles over the next three years, including a ladder truck, pumper and ambulance, as well as complete maintenance on the stations.